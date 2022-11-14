The nominees for best game of the year for The Game Awards have just been announced. The list is made up of A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, stray Y Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Here we tell you what their scores are according to the critics so that you can make your predictions.

A Plague Tale: Requiem it has an average score of 85 on the metacritic site. It should be noted that although it is multiplatform, the best rated version is the Xbox Series X / S version. For his part, Elden Ring It has a score of 96. In this case, its rating is the same on both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, while on PC it has 94.

Now comes the turn of one of the favorites to win the highest award at The Game Awards: God of War Ragnarok. The sequel to Kratos’ Nordic adventure has a score of 94 on Metacritic. As for the other PlayStation exclusive, Horizon Forbidden West, we find a score of 88 on PS5 and 83 on PS4.

Then we have Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which is exclusive to Nintendo Switch. This RPG currently has a score of 89 on Metacritic. Finally we come with the one that many in networks are considering the surprise of The Game Awards: stray. The title of the little cat in a dystopian city has a score of 83 on PS5 and 82 on PC.

What is the most likely grand prize winner at The Game Awards?

Let’s remember that Metacritic is a site that gets an average score based on specialized criticism. If we get carried away merely by score, then Elden Ring seems the most likely to win the GOTY. This is closely followed by God of War Ragnarokwhich could surprise you.

Source: The Game Awards

Nevertheless, The Game Awards of 2021 gave us a giant surprise by awarding the GOTY to It Takes Two. Although it is a very fun title, everyone thought that the prize was already secured deathloop. So maybe this year we will find something similar when we see stray take the jackpot. Although anything could happen. Who do you think will win?

