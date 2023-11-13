There are some video games that were logically included, as is the case of Street Fighter 6 in the Best Fighting Game category, as well as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in Best Action/Adventure Game.
The category that seems to be the most competitive at The Game Awards 2023 is Game of the Year, since too many good titles came out this year. But as always there can only be one winner.
It will surely be very difficult for the judges to decide which was the best game of the year with titles like Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2the same TLOZ: Tears of the Kingdom mentioned above and others. Maybe no one will be happy this time!
Without further ado we share the list of games nominated for The Game Awards 2023 grouped into their respective categories:
GAME OF THE YEAR
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
BEST GAME DIRECTION
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
BEST NARRATIVE
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Alan Wake 2
- HiFi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- HiFi Rush
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
BEST PERFORMANCE
- Ben Starr
- Cameron Monaghan
- Idris Elba
- Melanie Liburd
- Neil Newbon
- Yuri Lowenthal
GAMES FOR IMPACT AWARD
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennay
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nail
- Venba
BEST ONGOING GAME
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
BEST INDEPENDENT GAME
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis
- Honkai Star Rail
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nail
BEST VR/AR GAME
- Gran Turismo 7
- humanity
- Horizon VR Call of the Mountain
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
BEST ACTION GAME
- Armored Core VI
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- HiFi Rush
- Remnants 2
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- starfield
BEST FIGHTING GAME
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
BEST INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- HiFi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
BEST FAMILY GAME
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re Boot Camp
- Cities Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME
- EA Sporrs FC 24
- EA Sports F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew: Motorfest
BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
BEST ADAPTATION
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Grand Tourism
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
MOST ANTICIPATED GAME
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
When are The Game Awards 2023?
The Game Awards 2023 will take place on Thursday, December 7, 2023, and its opening event will be at 4:30 pm PT. That would be at 6:30 pm according to Mexico City time.
It should be noted that it can be seen live from YouTube, Twitch and Facebook with live streaming but the quality will vary depending on these services.
Likewise, updates can be followed through Twitter. There are many ways to stay tuned.
