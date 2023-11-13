













There are some video games that were logically included, as is the case of Street Fighter 6 in the Best Fighting Game category, as well as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in Best Action/Adventure Game.

The category that seems to be the most competitive at The Game Awards 2023 is Game of the Year, since too many good titles came out this year. But as always there can only be one winner.

It will surely be very difficult for the judges to decide which was the best game of the year with titles like Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2the same TLOZ: Tears of the Kingdom mentioned above and others. Maybe no one will be happy this time!

Without further ado we share the list of games nominated for The Game Awards 2023 grouped into their respective categories:

GAME OF THE YEAR

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

BEST NARRATIVE

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

BEST ART DIRECTION

Alan Wake 2

HiFi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

HiFi Rush

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ben Starr

Cameron Monaghan

Idris Elba

Melanie Liburd

Neil Newbon

Yuri Lowenthal

GAMES FOR IMPACT AWARD

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennay

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nail

Venba

BEST ONGOING GAME

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of ​​Stars

Viewfinder

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

BEST MOBILE GAME

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Honkai Star Rail

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nail

BEST VR/AR GAME

Gran Turismo 7

humanity

Horizon VR Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

BEST ACTION GAME

Armored Core VI

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

HiFi Rush

Remnants 2

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of ​​Stars

starfield

BEST FIGHTING GAME

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

BEST INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

HiFi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

BEST FAMILY GAME

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME

Advance Wars 1+2 Re Boot Camp

Cities Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME

EA Sporrs FC 24

EA Sports F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew: Motorfest

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

BEST ADAPTATION

Castlevania: Nocturne

Grand Tourism

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

When are The Game Awards 2023?

The Game Awards 2023 will take place on Thursday, December 7, 2023, and its opening event will be at 4:30 pm PT. That would be at 6:30 pm according to Mexico City time.

It should be noted that it can be seen live from YouTube, Twitch and Facebook with live streaming but the quality will vary depending on these services.

Likewise, updates can be followed through Twitter. There are many ways to stay tuned.

