













The Game Awards: these are the GOTY nominees and we tell you why you should play them | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









This 2023 we have 6 nominees who are: Alan Wake II, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros Wonder and The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Each one deserves to be there and here we want to share their best attributes with you so that you can give them a chance.

Alan Wake 2 could be the surprise GOTY of this 2023

Alan Wake II It is the most recent game of the nominees and it seems that it left a very good immediate impression. As its name indicates, it is a sequel to Alan Wake that came out in 2010 and was created by Remedy. The 13 years of difference between each delivery were very well used.

Its gameplay is very similar to that of the recent remakes of resident EvilWell, it is completely a survival horror. It also has more horror elements than its predecessor with atmospheres that feel quite uncomfortable and with clear cinematic inspirations. This is increased thanks to one of the best graphics sections of the year.

Source: Remedy

Perhaps the best of Alan Wake II is that by having a couple of different protagonists, with their own mechanics, it feels like two games in one. It is also mandatory to complete both stories since in the end they come together in a great way that also gives us one of the best narratives of 2023. We would not be surprised if it takes the GOTY.

Baldur’s Gate 3 an expansive RPG that feels classic and modern at the same time

We know that the RPG genre with turn-based combat is still a bit niche. However Baldur’s Gate 3 It puts us into an adventure so captivating that you probably won’t even care about the combat. Besides, this one is quite complex and interesting.

This GOTY nominee takes a lot of inspiration from the board game Dungeons and Dragons. As such it gives us a very changing odyssey that could even make each player have their own adventure. Not to mention that it has decisions that give enormous weight to the player’s decisions. So be very sure about your decisions when you decide to play it.

Source: Larian Studios.

As if that were not enough, it does feel like a fantasy adventure in the purest style of The Lord of the Rings or other classics. The companions you meet are very interesting, very well written and with dialogue options that could keep you talking for hours. Even if you are not a fan of RPGs, we doubt that you will get bored with this title. Not for nothing is he one of the strongest candidates this year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 marks the second time the arachnid has been nominated for a GOTY

Insomniac did it again and managed to give a worthy sequel to Spider-Man that once again put him in the running for GOTY. All thanks to the fact that it expanded not only New York City, it also gave us very robust combat and more fluid movement, with more options.

The strongest point of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It is his story that masterfully introduces us to two of his most iconic villains. Plus the way it connects the two is quite interesting and makes it very worth experiencing. Not to mention that it concludes several things that were left adrift in the first installment.

Source: Sony.

If you are a fan of Spider-Man then you should definitely give it a try. Since it does a very good job of making us feel like the protector of New York, at the same time giving us a brilliant narrative. Could Insomniac be able to have its first GOTY?

Resident Evil 4 Remake created a new classic from a classic

When the remake of Resident Evil 4 There were many doubts about it. After all, the original is a very influential title and it is also very easy to get it on current consoles. However, Capcom shut us down by giving us one of the best reimaginings of video games and now a GOTY nominee..

Resident Evil 4 Remake gives us much more fluid gameplay than the original and adds certain improvements. Ashley is no longer as annoying as in the original and we no longer have to take care of her as much, breaking the rhythm of the game. While Parry’s new mechanics give us a very useful tool to deal with the cattle.

Source: Capcom.

The story is basically the same, but with a few changes to surprise both new and old players alike. It also gets more in touch with its horror roots by giving us a better balance between gloomy settings and action.

The best of all is that it is very fun and invites you to spend its campaign repeatedly. All in order to get new weapons that will make your next tour even more fun. If it wins the GOTY it would be the first time that a remake would do so.

Super Mario Bros Wonder shows that the plumber continues to provide material for GOTY almost 40 years later

Super Mario Bros Wonder It could be the surprise nomination of the GOTY candidates of this 2023. Not many expected that Nintendo’s mascot could do much, but with this installment he showed us that there is still creativity in the 2D platform genre.

The classic gameplay is still here, but they take advantage of the introduction of wonder seeds to give us a touch of freshness. These change the scenarios in very diverse and creative ways that will test your skills. Plus they’re not always available out there, you have to look for them, which goes a long way to giving it a great level of replayability.

Source: Nintendo.

Also, don’t let its childish appearance fool you. Completing Super Mario Bros Wonder 100% with all its collectibles is one of the most difficult tasks you will find all year. Many accuse Mario of being only for children, but we want to see them try to pass this game without receiving a game over.

And if that was not enough, Super Mario Bros Wonder It is the only GOTY candidate that you can enjoy with up to 3 friends at the same time. The multiplayer makes for some very fun chaos. In addition, it has almost immune characters to use for those who are not so suitable for video games but still want to enjoy this adventure.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finally we have another of the favorites for GOTY and Nintendo’s second nominee for this year. Tears of the Kingdom took all the freedom he gave us Breath of the Wild and multiplied it. Plus he gave us new tools for this adventure in Hyrule.

His story feels more coherent and impactful this time around. After all it brings us the classic villain Ganondorf and a more meaningful journey for both Zelda and Link. Although its plot is less dispersed, that does not prevent the player from being the one to decide how to approach it.

Source: Nintendo.

What this GOTY candidate gives us the most is freedom. After the first few introductory hours it is completely your decision what you do next. Do you explore the vast plains of Hyrule looking for who needs help? Do you follow the main path to defeat Ganondorf? Do you find all the underground roots and their treasures? The answer is whatever you want.

Furthermore, we cannot forget its new power that allows us to combine and join objects as we want. This lets the players’ freedom flow and lets them make everything from Ferris wheels to functional computers. There is no doubt that the team behind Tears of the Kingdom did a great job and that they will deserve the award if they win it.

Whose GOTY will this 2023 be?

Unlike past years where the winner seemed to have been decided, this time it is unpredictable. Each GOTY nominee has their very strong points. Something to be expected in this year that was full of different gems. Although unfortunately not all of them could reach the best of the best.

Source: Larian Studios.

In our opinion, those who have the best chance of taking it are Baldur’s Gate 3, Tears of the Kingdom and Alan Wake II. Especially considering that Baldur’s already won the Golden Joystick Award. But we won’t have the answer until December 7. Which is your favorite?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)