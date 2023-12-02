THE The Game Awards are upon us and it will certainly be an intense event, full of announcements and hopefully surprises. Already now, however, we know something, that is, we have a (small) list of games already confirmed who will be present during the show (awarded separately, of course). Let’s see the details.

First of all, it has been confirmed by Larian Studios that we will be able to discover the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date on Xbox during The Game Awards. Considering that the release window is already confirmed to be December 2023, there is also a possibility that the game will be released live.

We then know that SAW will show something new. It’s unclear what it is and it may not even be a video game. We only know that it is a “new era” with a “new energy”. We are certainly curious to understand what the Japanese company has in store for us.

Also Sharkmob / Level Infinite is ready to announce something new. Sharkmob presents itself as a studio that loves action games, online games and social experiences and its two new projects in development will contain these types of elements. We’ll see if during the event it will show only one or both games, which for the moment we know absolutely nothing about. Let’s remember that the team is the author of Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt, not exactly a great success.

We will also be able to discover the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II release datelong awaited. Saber Interactive will show us the third-person action game.

Finally, on stage at The Game Awards there will also be the new game by Daniel Mullins, aka the creator of Pony Island, The Hex, Inscryption. The great success came above all with this latest game: here is our review of Inscryption.