Right at the end of The Game Awardsafter the director of Elden Ring gave his speech for winning the game of the yeara person without permission, gave a message in which he mentioned former President Bill Clinton.

This situation caused confusion in the attendees and also in the audience that was aware of the transmission of The Game Awards 2022. The curious thing is that the individual was there, all the time during the awards ceremony, it was not even known what was happening but until the very end.

Geoff Keighley took to his Twitter account to announce that the person has been arrested by the authorities. What came next was a series of memes of what happened and some really creative ones came out.

The best memes of the invading spirit of Elden Ring at The Game Awards 2022

As we mentioned, there were many memes around this invader at the time Elden Ring was awarded as the game of the year in the The Game Awards 2022.

We want to show you the ones we consider to be the most worthy.

It didn’t take long for memes to appear with really creative edits.

Here we are reminded that the boy Bill Clinton snuck in from the hallway and was there the whole time with Hidetaka Miyazaki as if nothing bad had happened.

Then here we have Saitama pointing to the boy who suddenly showed up and absolutely nothing happened to him until the award ceremony was over.

Here we have another nice meme in which it is possible to appreciate how they think Geoff took things.

And we can also say that the boy who got in until the very key moment of The Game Awards had the ability to sneak 100%.

And yes, the guy who crashed the awards took us all by surprise.

What do you think of this situation? Do you think it could have gotten dangerous?