To be precise, the 2023 TGAs scored well 118 million views in livestream, with an increase of 15% compared to the 2022 edition which held the record with 103 million views.

Geoff Keighley, the organizer and presenter of the The Game Awards took to social media to reveal that the 2023 edition of the event was recorded record numbers becoming that most viewed ever since the first edition in 2014.

The other mind-boggling numbers of the 2023 TGAs

Keighley revealed some other interesting numbers: up YouTube Gaming the 4K feed increased by 53% year over year with a peak of 900 thousand viewers. Overall, on Google's platform there was a 35% increase in peak concurrent viewers, which reached 1.7 million, with the event being co-broadcast by around 4,000 different channels.

On Twitch, however, co-streaming increased by 24% year on year, for a total of 13,680 content creators who followed the event with their own audience. On the purple platform, The Game Awards 2023 reached a peak of 1.94 million concurrent viewers and total views increased by 10% year-on-year.

In short, excellent numbers which demonstrate that The Game Awards are increasing their relevance from year to year, although this year's edition was certainly not free from criticism, such as the choice of some nominations, the limited broadcast time given to the awarding of prizes and the speeches of the winners who took to the stage.