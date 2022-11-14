The Game Awards reveals its nominees for the 2022 ceremony | EarthGamer

This November 14 The Game Awards He revealed his complete list of nominees as the best of the best of this 2022. Here we share the complete list of nominees in case you want to build your pool. Will your favorite be on the list?
game of the year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
best direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- immortality
- stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- immortality
best art direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- scorn
- stray
Best music
- Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
- Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok
- Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
best performance
- Ashly BurchHorizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage, Immortality
- Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarok
best game with impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
best continuous game
- Apex Legends
- destiny 2
- FINAL FANTASY XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- sifu
- stray
- TUNIC
Best Debut Indie Game
- Neon White
- NORCO
- stray
- TUNIC
- Vampire Survivors
Better community support
- Apex Legends
- destiny 2
- FINAL FANTASY XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
best mobile game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Devil Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- MARVEL SNAP
- Tower of Fantasy
Best AR/VR Game
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- BONELAB
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
The list of nominees for The Game Awards continues
best action game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
best action adventure game
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- stray
- TUNIC
Best RPG
- Elden Ring
- Live to Live
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
best fighting game
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- MultiVersus
- sifu
best family game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- splatoon 3
Best Simulation/Strategy Game
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: WARHAMMER III
- Two Point Campus
- win 3
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
best multiplayer game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
most anticipated game
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- resident evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
best content creator
- karl jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
best adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
innovation in accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last Of Us Part II
- The Quarry
Esports also have a place in this award
best esports game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- VALORANT
best esports athlete
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (S1, LOL)
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
best esports team
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- LOUD (Valorant)
best esports coach
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlstrom (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
best esports event
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022
When does The Game Awards take place?
If you are interested in finding out who the winners of all these categories will be, don’t miss The Game Awards ceremony. This will be held on December 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Mexico time. You will be able to see it through the official YouTube channel of the award ceremony where there will be a live broadcast.
In addition to finding out who all the winners will be, game trailers are often released on the way. So if you are a fan of this medium you should not miss this event. Who do you think will win? Is your favorite of the year among the nominees?
Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.
#Game #Awards #reveals #nominees #ceremony #EarthGamer
Leave a Reply