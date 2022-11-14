The Game Awards reveals its nominees for the 2022 ceremony | EarthGamer

This November 14 The Game Awards He revealed his complete list of nominees as the best of the best of this 2022. Here we share the complete list of nominees in case you want to build your pool. Will your favorite be on the list?

game of the year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

best direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

immortality

stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

immortality

Source: Sony Santa Monica

best art direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

scorn

stray

Best music

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

best performance

Ashly BurchHorizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarok

best game with impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

best continuous game

Apex Legends

destiny 2

FINAL FANTASY XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

sifu

stray

TUNIC

Source: Finji

Best Debut Indie Game

Neon White

NORCO

stray

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Better community support

Apex Legends

destiny 2

FINAL FANTASY XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

best mobile game

Apex Legends Mobile

Devil Immortal

Genshin Impact

MARVEL SNAP

Tower of Fantasy

Best AR/VR Game

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

The list of nominees for The Game Awards continues

best action game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

best action adventure game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

stray

TUNIC

Best RPG

Elden Ring

Live to Live

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

best fighting game

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

MultiVersus

sifu

Source: WB Games

best family game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

splatoon 3

Best Simulation/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Two Point Campus

win 3

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

best multiplayer game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

most anticipated game

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

resident evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Source: Portkey Games

best content creator

karl jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

best adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

innovation in accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last Of Us Part II

The Quarry

Esports also have a place in this award

best esports game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT

best esports athlete

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (S1, LOL)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

best esports team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

best esports coach

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlstrom (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

best esports event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

When does The Game Awards take place?

If you are interested in finding out who the winners of all these categories will be, don’t miss The Game Awards ceremony. This will be held on December 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Mexico time. You will be able to see it through the official YouTube channel of the award ceremony where there will be a live broadcast.

Source: The Game Awards.

In addition to finding out who all the winners will be, game trailers are often released on the way. So if you are a fan of this medium you should not miss this event. Who do you think will win? Is your favorite of the year among the nominees?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.