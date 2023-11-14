On the occasion of the announcement of the candidates for the The Game Awards 2023, Josh Sawyer of Obsidian pointed out, with a post on X, what appears to be a problem related toorganization of applicationswhich also concerned his Repentance in 2022.
As reported by Sawyer, with his usual calmness on social media, the organization of The Game Awards establishes a limit date by which a game must be released to the public in order to be included in the awards, but then regularly announces the nominees a week before that deadline.
According to the designer, this would already be there second time which has been happening, at least since he started following the issue, given that last year the thing had affected Pentiment himself.
The fact represents an obvious one discrepancy: in fact the nominations are established well before the maximum limit set by the organization of The Game Awards itself for the launch of games that may fall within these, therefore cutting out the titles that could regularly fall within them.
A strange discrepancy
Precisely the same thing happened to Pentiment, Obsidian’s excellent narrative adventure with a medieval setting directed by Sawyer, released on November 15, 2022.
The deadline for last year’s The Game Awards was November 18, 2022, so the game could have been among the nominees, but these were announced a week before of the deadline.
Sawyer reported that, of course, it wasn’t a given that Pentiment would get in the nominations (although the critical votes would probably have allowed it), but “the discrepancy between the deadline set for developers and the date of announcement of applications is really strange.”
We can probably also add this matter to the various question marks that have gathered around the organization of The Game Awards, between questionable classifications in the indie field and also inappropriate insertions of candidates.
