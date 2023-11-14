On the occasion of the announcement of the candidates for the The Game Awards 2023, Josh Sawyer of Obsidian pointed out, with a post on X, what appears to be a problem related toorganization of applicationswhich also concerned his Repentance in 2022.

As reported by Sawyer, with his usual calmness on social media, the organization of The Game Awards establishes a limit date by which a game must be released to the public in order to be included in the awards, but then regularly announces the nominees a week before that deadline.

According to the designer, this would already be there second time which has been happening, at least since he started following the issue, given that last year the thing had affected Pentiment himself.

The fact represents an obvious one discrepancy: in fact the nominations are established well before the maximum limit set by the organization of The Game Awards itself for the launch of games that may fall within these, therefore cutting out the titles that could regularly fall within them.