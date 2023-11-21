Are The Game Awards causing discussion? Let’s revolutionize them: here are our proposals. But we want to hear yours too! Let’s talk about!

In this period there has been a lot of talk about The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley's annual event which, between a commercial and an announcement, awards prizes to the best games published during the year. It is clearly not the only event of this type, but it is one of the noisiest ones and with the biggest stage and also for this reason it is one of those most under everyone's eyes and convenient for noticing the "problems" that sometimes emerge in these awards ceremonies, starting from the nominations. This year, in fact, the event began to be criticized even before seeing which games will receive the prizes. Even more than before, therefore, we had the impression that The Game Awards they deserve to be revolutionizedto better adapt to the industry they want to represent. Specifically, we are interested in talking about the type of prizes that are offered and how, in our opinion, they could be modified or expanded. Obviously we are also interested in knowing your ideas, but before running towards the comments let's look at some in general proposals!

The Game Awards, no GOTY is the best GOTY? The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is the GOTY, Garbage of the Year As mentioned, in our opinion there could be better ways to manage the types of awards awarded. So let’s start with the most important: the Game of the Year. In fact, a category of this type implies that it is, overall, the best game published in the past twelve months. Too bad, however, that this would imply that it is also the best of its genre. If the game actually wins both prizes, the second one seems just a “waste”, while in the case in which only the GOTY wins, a strange situation is created. GOTY isn’t the biggest issue at The Game Awards, but it might be a good idea turn the reward into a consequence, more than a choice. The game that gets the most awards throughout the entire event is clearly Game of the Year because it was able to win in more categories than others. In this sense, awards such as Best Game Director, Best Narrative, Best Art Director, Best Score and Music and Best Audio Design would become the most important indicators of a game’s quality.

Are we sure that genders are always right? Is Final Fantasy XVI an RPG now? We missed the memo, sorry Yes, we just said that the GOTY is a "problem" if added to the genre prizes (action, fighting game, RPG…), but the truth is that it is the latter that are sometimes a little uncomfortable. In general, genres they are limitingas there are entire types of video games that are not represented correctly, such as shooters and platformers that end up in other categories and puzzle games that do not exist, or merged categories such as sports games that mix ball sports and sports motorsports. This division is usually just a quick and easy way to get the job done, but the video game industry is much broader than a distinction into six genres. Video games evoke sensations and feelings, often complex, that deserve to be expressed in another way. For example, "the game that makes us feel freest", "the game that relaxes us the most", "the game that made us cry", "the game that made us feel part of a world". Yes, they are subjective categories and difficult to identify, but this is precisely the beauty of it and, with the ideas of hundreds of editorial staff from all over the world proposing their own nominations, there would be more space for names that sometimes would not immediately come to mind when speaking only to the "best action" and "best RPG".

Indies don't exist anymore Dave the Diver Furthermore, the "indie" genre no longer has any value, as it does not really refer to independent games but to those low-budget projects that would never be able to find their way into other awards. Let's talk for example about the Dave the Diver case, a non-indie that however has the appearance of an indie. We believe it is right that he appears in this category, as he deserves a chance among the nominations, but it is undeniable that – by pure definition – he should not be part of it. So why not find other ways to give even more space to smaller projects, with categories like "best pixel graphics", "best short-form game", "best game with a team under 10 people" and many other awards that don't they would restrict their nominations to indies but which would naturally be flooded with smaller projects that have fascinated us over the course of the year. There are obviously many possibilities and these are just a few ideas. So tell us, what are yours?

This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.