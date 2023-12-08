













This would mark the third time in a row that a multiplatform game has taken the top prize of the night. Three years without any Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation exclusive being considered the best of the year. This should be enough to throw the conspiracy theory out of the briefcases, right?

Why The Game Awards are not sold

The Game Awards has really awarded very few exclusives

This may surprise many, but of the 10 ceremonies that go to The Game Awards, Only in 3 was the GOTY given to an exclusive. These were in 2017, with Breath of the wildthen in 2018 with god of war and finally in 2020 with The Last of Us Part II.

Outside of these ceremonies, the winners of the game of the year have been multiplatform and from different studios. In addition, several winning developers are relatively independent and have no relationship with any of the big three. So there is no reason to think that there is any connection or that there is favoritism.

Despite this small percentage of exclusive awards, many continue to call The Game Awards a sellout. However, just by looking at the games they have won in the last three years we can see that nothing is further from the truth.

Just take Larian Studios. They gave us Baldur’s Gate 3 with a lot of effort and a lot of money dedicated to their vision. Not to mention that even big developers didn’t expect anything from them and even called their game a second-rate RPG. Would a studio like this really have the power to buy the press and the awards it won? What about Hazelight, the small studio behind It Takes Two?

Saying that prizes are purchased diminishes the achievements of their creators.

Although The Game Awards shows that there is no favoritism with its awards, fans of games that don’t win continue to attack them. What they don’t see is that they are not only affecting the organizers of these awards, but also the creators of the games.

Disqualify a game simply because it beat your favorite It does not benefit you in any way nor will it change the results of the prizes.. But for developers it must be very tiring to see people throwing hate at them for no reason. Especially in this era where many don’t even give certain titles a chance and just attack them.

Of course, we cannot forget others affected by reviling The Game Awards: the attackers themselves. Saying that some prizes are sold and that some games do not deserve them because of your own beliefs will close many doors to fun. Keep believing that games achieve success through corruption and not through their own merits and you will miss out on many good experiences.

Not only with the GOTY category does it prove that The Game Awards are not sold

Surely there will already be some reader who is still committed to the briefcase theory. ‘They don’t give them the GOTY because it would be very obvious, but they give them the others.’ Although there are games that win several awards, that does not mean that they are sold.

Take for example PlayStation games, who have already become the ‘common suspect’ of supposedly buying prizes. This year only one game developed by its studios was nominated in several categories: Spider-Man 2.

The spider hero title was nominated for 7 awards at The Game Awards. Despite theories about the prizes being sold, he ended the night without taking a single one.. If the prizes were really sold out, they would have given him at least one, but that wasn’t the case.

If you want more proof, see what happened to Horizon Forbidden West either Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Both PlayStation exclusives created by their studios that were highly nominated, but left empty-handed at the end of their respective evenings.

Perhaps this 2023 was where the awards at The Game Awards were most varied. Pikmin 4 won best strategy game, Armored Core VI best action game and force Motorsport best sports/racing game. So surely everyone shelled out their big bucks. It has nothing to do with their high quality as video games and their hours of fun, right?

Enough of looking for enemies where there are none.

The truth is that this article is not so much about defending The Game Awards, but rather about combating the toxicity that exists in the gaming world. It seems that nowadays everyone is just picking a fight where there is no reason, instead of enjoying the games.

Everyone says that everyone buys and sells prizes and gives extreme importance to them. What about what each player feels? We don’t all have the same taste or the same way of thinking. This also extends to criticism because they are also humans, they are not machines designed to evaluate each video game with the same standards.

What’s the point of fighting over who deserves a prize more or not, when there are more important things. Isn’t it better to start playing all the great games of 2023 instead of fighting for The Game Awards? Stop insisting that the world is in a big plot against your favorite company and just play the game. At the end of the day, that’s what video games are for, to enjoy them and not to win prizes.. Furthermore, if you already consider them sold, why do you fight them so much?

