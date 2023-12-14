The edition was carried out a week ago 2023 of The Game Awards, award to the video games that had the most relevance in the year, where Baldur's Gate 3 It basically destroyed everything that was put in front of it, including the delivery of the year. This event has grown little by little since it began a long time ago, and on this occasion audience records were broken, since its media importance is something that is heard even in the not very conventional media.

As mentioned by the portals, the delivery generated approximately 118 million live viewers worldwide, 15% more than the 2022 edition. The festivities took place live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles through more than 30 platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok Live, X (Twitter), Steam, WeChat, Bilibili, Huya, DouYu, Xiaohongshu and Instagram Live. For their part, more than 17,000 content creators and influencers streamed the show for fans to see their reactions.

Speaking specifically about the platform Youtube, streaming saw a 53% increase at its peak year-over-year to more than 900,000 simultaneous live broadcasts. In general, in Youtube awards show increased 35% to over 1.7 million peak concurrent streams. In Twitch, co-streaming increased 24% year over year, with more than 13,680 creators co-streaming the show; the maximum audience in Twitch reached 1.94 million, with total live viewing time up 10% from 2022.

Something that has drawn attention is that on this occasion there were no errors in the celebration, this after an unknown person sneaked into the speech last year. FromSoftware when he received his award for Elden Ring. Likewise, there is nothing to be 100% exempt from, since at many times the speech of important developers in the industry was interrupted by playing music at very loud volume, something that fans did not like.

For now the 2024 edition has not been confirmed, but there is Summer Game Festivalit is logical that the awards will not be lacking.

Via: Variety

Editor's note: This number could grow year after year, since there are always people who join video games when they reach a certain age, so it will not be news that in 2024 there will be a much larger audience than that seen in 2023. But in the end it will be a matter of waiting.