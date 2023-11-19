This week the nominees for The Game Awards have finally been announced, which have surprised to a greater or lesser extent, as there are certain titles that have been missing, such as starfield, and that is something that has not left fans happy. However, this party also involves a special collaboration, since there will be somewhat similar prizes in the most popular battle royale game today, we are talking about Fortnite.

Users will be able to vote for the best island of Fortnite of the year created by the best user of the game, or at least that is what is mentioned. The ‘Nighttimes’ and ‘Studio 568’ update is a hub world that connects users to ten islands created by different players, which can be explored and then voted on. In the main section, users can also collect Game Awards statues to increase XP in the game.

This is what he mentioned Geoff Keighley about this event:

Since introducing Live From Risky Reels in Fortnite in 2019, I’ve been thinking about ways The Game Awards could bring our celebration to the games we play every day. Our Fortnite island is the first experiment in this direction, and I’m particularly excited to help highlight the incredible user-generated community around the world.

Regarding the way in which users vote, to access they must use this island number: 0853-1358-8532. This is to then explore the creations of the users so that everything is finalized shortly before the awards put on the table. You have until next time December 6 to leave your vote, given that on the 7th of the same month the winners will be announced; around the same time as the actual video game awards.

Remember that Fortnite Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It is interesting that there is this type of interaction with the prizes, even if it is for the purpose of choosing the best island of the same. The most curious thing is that Fortnite itself is nominated for best online game, in terms of following and community.