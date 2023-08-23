The Game Awardsthe video game industry’s annual end-of-year celebration, today announced the first details of its 10th annual show, which will be streamed live from the Peacock Theater (formerly the Microsoft Theater) in Los Angeles Thursday 7 December 2023.

The organizer explains: “Since his birth in 2014, The Game Awards has aimed exclusively at live digital streaming as the best way to reach game fans around the world. Also this year the show will be streamed for free on over 30 digital video platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, TikTok Live and many more to be announced. The show had a record 103 million global livestreams last year, making The Game Awards one of the largest livestream events in the world.”

“The Game Awards 2022 further narrowed the gap between gaming and Hollywood with the introduction of the category “Best adaptation” awarded to Fortiche, Riot Games and the Netflix animated series, Arcane: League of Legends. Additionally, last year the show had a world premiere of the first Super Mario Bros. Movie clip, introduced by actor Keegan Michael-Key, and welcomed The Last Of Us stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson to present one of the evening’s awards.”