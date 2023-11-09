













That would be at 6:30 pm according to Mexico City time. The broadcast will take place from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and can be seen on various streaming services.

The Game Awards 2023 can be seen from Youtube live with 4K and co-streaming, as well as in Twitch with live extension and the same with co-transmission. The latter also applies to Facebook (not the resolution), while in Twitter updates will be available.

But before this happens there will be a prior revelation and we refer to the games that will be participating in the various categories available. Especially the most important one, Game of the Year.

The reveal of the nominees will be on November 13, 2023 starting at 9:00 am PT, that is, 11:00 am in central Mexico.

Geoff Keighley, organizer and host, will reveal which video games will participate in The Game Awards 2023 in the more than 30 different categories that will be awarded.

But it’s the Game of the Year competition that will be closer than in the past. Several good titles came out over the course of 2023.

Obviously, there will still be big revelations during the December broadcast, which will extend into the night.

The Game Awards 2023 will have the presence of many developers and companies, which will always give a lot to talk about.

And we will see how much security has improved to prevent ‘spontaneous’ appearances that sneak in. Sometimes they only remain for the anecdote but they still represent a risk.

