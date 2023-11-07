It’s not long now The Game Awards 2023annual event chaired by Geoff Keighley during which the winner of the prize will be revealed “Game Of The Year“. The official date of the event is Thursday December 7, 2023but we can say that it will actually start next Monday, November 13th, the day on which the event will be held that will reveal to us the actual candidates for the final victory.

This 2023, at least from a gaming point of view, has been truly incredible. We have seen a series of truly high-caliber titles follow one another. Starting from Baldur’s Gate 3passing through Zelda Tears of Kingdom And Alan Wake 2 arriving at Spider-Man 2there is certainly no shortage of contenders to win the prize GOTY.

The ceremony, as already mentioned, will be held on December 7th, and promises to maintain the very high level of entertainment seen in previous years, which will see a succession of awards and new, incredible announcements.