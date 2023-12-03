Edited and edited personally by Keighley himself, the film shows a mix of sequences from the most important games that arrived during this rich and abundant 2023, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and which are nominated for the various awards of the event, including the most coveted, the Game of the Year.

As the The Game Awards 2023 the event organization led by Geoff Keighley released the traditional “Hype Trailer” which you can view within the news.

The 2023 TGAs take place in just a few days

Therefore, as the title already suggests, the trailer aims to fuel the anticipation by offering a mix of sequences from the games nominated for the awards of this year’s edition, which we remind you will take place at 01:30 Italian on the night between Thursday 7 and 8 December 2023. You can follow him on the official YouTube channel of the event, at this address.

The time as usual is not the most convenient for us Europeans, but on the other hand the next day is a public holiday so it is likely that many will stay up late to follow it. In this regard, you are all invited to experience the emotions of The Game Awards 2023 with us on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel, where our editorial team will translate and comment on the event live. If you really can’t stay up late, on our pages you will find all the news and a practical summary of all the announcements and trailers made during the show.