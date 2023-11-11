The procedure that will then lead to the celebratory evening of the The Game Awards 2023with a fixed date regarding theannouncement of finalist nominations and the opening of voting, which will take place at the beginning of next week.
Precisely Monday November 13, 2023 at 6:00 pm Italians, Geoff Keighley will kick off the ball by announcing the finalist candidates for winning the various awards within the different categories, as well as opening the voting procedure to collect the preferences of the public and specialized press.
Although The Game Awards have become almost an accessory element of the evening hosted by Geoff Keighley, which is largely followed for announcements and trailers which usually arrive in abundance during the event, it is perhaps the main awards event regarding the gaming industry, at least from the point of view of the specific sector.
What will be the Game of the Year 2023?
Now every year there are hundreds of video game awards, but the Keighley evening is certainly the best-known tradition, also thanks to the great shows that are usually put on for such occasions and which involve the major exponents of the industry.
On November 13th we will therefore know the finalists of The Game Awards 2023, about which we can in the meantime make some conjectures, waiting to see the official lists. For what concern Game of the Yearor the most coveted Game of the Year award, the main candidates are probably Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at least looking at the ratings received from the specialized press, but surprises are not excluded.
In any case, given the presence of over 30 categories there will be space for a lot of awards ceremonies, but above all many news, announcements and trailers are expected during the evening of the show, set for the morning ofDecember 8, 2023 starting at 1:30.
