The procedure that will then lead to the celebratory evening of the The Game Awards 2023with a fixed date regarding theannouncement of finalist nominations and the opening of voting, which will take place at the beginning of next week.

Precisely Monday November 13, 2023 at 6:00 pm Italians, Geoff Keighley will kick off the ball by announcing the finalist candidates for winning the various awards within the different categories, as well as opening the voting procedure to collect the preferences of the public and specialized press.

Although The Game Awards have become almost an accessory element of the evening hosted by Geoff Keighley, which is largely followed for announcements and trailers which usually arrive in abundance during the event, it is perhaps the main awards event regarding the gaming industry, at least from the point of view of the specific sector.