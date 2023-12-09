During the The Game Awards 2023 the developers who went on stage to collect the awards had to suffer the indignity of having only 60 seconds to make their speeches and to say thank you. Whoever exceeded the limit, even by a few seconds, found himself looking at a sign inviting him to hurry up and listening to music that disturbed his words, which theoretically should have indicated the end of his speech. Geoff Keighley, the patron of the event, admitted that it was a problem and that the music came really too early. In short, the developers had very little time for their interventions and were humiliated in various ways in what in theory should have been their evening.

See industry personalities like Eiji Aonuma or Sam Lake treated in this way didn’t even please the players, who started arguing with Keighley on social networks, so much so as to urge him to take a stand.