Christopher JudgeKratos’ actor in the latest God of Warit will be ai Game Awards 2023. For those who don’t remember, Judge won the award for Best Performance at the 2022 edition of the event, where he gave a speech lasting several minutes, which entered the Guinness Book of Records as the longest speech given at an awards ceremony.
Many will also know Judge for his role as Teal’c in Stargate SG-1 and for that of Magneto in X-Men Evolution, but it is certainly his interpretation of Kratos that has made him most famous among gamers.
What will Judge do at the Game Awards 2023?
At the Game Awards 2023 Judge will present the category Best Performance. It will essentially give the winner of this year’s nominees the award that he himself received last year. Incidentally, the nominees are: Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI), Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty), Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2), Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3) and Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2).
The announcement was made by Geoff Keighley, the patron of the event, which we remind you will be held on the night of 8 December 2023, at 1.30 am Italian time. As we have already reminded you several times, we at Multiplayer.it will follow the Game Awards 2023 live to comment on all the awards and announcements.
