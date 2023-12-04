Christopher JudgeKratos’ actor in the latest God of Warit will be ai Game Awards 2023. For those who don’t remember, Judge won the award for Best Performance at the 2022 edition of the event, where he gave a speech lasting several minutes, which entered the Guinness Book of Records as the longest speech given at an awards ceremony.

Many will also know Judge for his role as Teal’c in Stargate SG-1 and for that of Magneto in X-Men Evolution, but it is certainly his interpretation of Kratos that has made him most famous among gamers.