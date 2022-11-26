Xboxes could jump altogether i The Game Awards 2022 and therefore avoid submitting any game during the event for not influence antitrust of the countries where the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is currently under consideration: reports the journalist Jez Corden.

For the moment, these are only rumors and sensations, which Corden revealed during the last episode of his podcast, but they could actually make sense if we consider that Sony may have implemented similar strategies in recent times, postponing the PlayStation Showcase of which it had been talked about for a long time.

The show created by Geoff Keighley has actually always been held in high regard by Microsoftwhich during the 2021 edition presented a gameplay video of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, finally offering a look at the project in progress at Ninja Theory.

To find out how things actually stand, however, we will have to wait a few more days: The Game Awards 2022 will be broadcast on December 8, but it is already possible to vote for the finalists and therefore determine which games and developers will be awarded during the show.