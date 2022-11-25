On December 8, 2022, the title that will ascend the gaming throne of the year will be proclaimed: let’s take a look at the nominations and their strengths.

Here we go: Geoff Keighley has finally announced the finalists of The Game Awards 2022the games that users and the jury will be able to vote between now and 8 December, the day of the awards ceremony. Of course, the coveted category relating to the stands out above all game of the year; So let’s see what are the names competing for the prize of prizes, also trying to understand what are the respective trump cards that could guarantee victory.

A Plague Tale: Requiem



The artistic direction of A Plague Tale: Requiem fears very few comparisons Direct sequel to Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem returns to follow the vicissitudes of Amicia and Hugo, two brothers on the run and desperately looking for a remedy to their curse which afflicts the smaller two. After the events narrated in the prequel, the two protagonists have started a new life together with their mother and the alchemist Lucas; however the power that dwells in Hugo’s body is more alive than ever, and unleashes unstoppable hordes of rats whenever the child is in danger. Brother and sister thus set off for a mysterious woman island glimpsed by Hugo during one of his crises, hoping to find a cure for the disease. L’stealth adventure packaged by Asobo Studio is an exceptional sequel, heartbreaking and with extraordinary emotional transport. Each of the characters is drawn to perfection, and it’s amazing how the gaming experience manages to delight the user with a constant and engaging sense of discovery. Net of a technical sector of absolute quality, in which the scenarios made with an impressive abundance of details stand out, the epic tone of the production is enhanced by a Artistic direction who fears very few rivals, and who could make the difference in the race for the game of the year scepter.

Elden Ring



The ludic offer proposed by Elden Ring is endless Announced, awaited, coveted and finally arrived on the market managing to keep the most rosy expectations of enthusiasts. What else can be said yet that hasn’t already been said about Elden Ring? Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest effort is set in the Interregnum in the period following the Disintegration, the event that saw the destruction of the Ancestral Ring, and puts us in the shoes of a Without lightan exile called to reassemble the fragments of the artifact so that he can become Lord Ancestral. See also The Sandman, official trailer for the Netflix series at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 The FromSoftware branded production, which even benefited from the support of George Raymond Richard Martin to the script, it is a monumental work, which brings together all the knowledge and experience that the software house has gained over the years in a single cauldron. The one proposed by Elden Ring is a universe full of charm and mystery, a world embellished by a level design of very high quality and which ensures the possibility of approaching the clashes in many different ways. However, the aspect that most impresses is that relating to size of the offer: we are in the presence of an immense adventure literally full of content, a feature that could make the action published by Bandai Namco the real opponent to beat on the evening of December 8th.

God of War Ragnarok



God of War Ragnarok seems ready to repeat the triumph of the prequel dated 2018 The gaming Ragnarok has finally arrived and brought with it an icy wind of fury and destruction. The Norse epic of Kratos and Atreus is enriched with a new chapter, which throws father and son into the Fimbulwinterthe terrible winter that anticipates the end of the world. A difficult situation for the Ghost of Sparta, aggravated by the introduction of many new enemies and by the ferocity of all those who have sworn to make him pay, and who for one reason or another have it to death with the former Greek general. Just like the prequel, God of War Ragnarok is an adrenaline whirlwind of metal and blood, a more of the same in which the combat system it proves to be evolved compared to the past and capable of giving even greater satisfaction. What benefits from this is the general gaming experience which, while following the structure of the 2018 episode, turns out to be deeper and more stratified, and enriched by further refined gameplay dynamics. The Norse version of Kratos has already taken home the ai game of the year laurel The Game Awards 2018so who knows if it won’t be able to repeat its success also in 2022. See also Overwatch 2, it will take 5 years to unlock all of Kiriko's accessories for free

Horizon Forbidden West



The technical sector of Horizon Fobidden West is impressive If there is a title that has so far fed the public a taste of the next-genthis is Horizon Forbidden West. The second piece of the saga that began in 2017 picks up the narrative six months after the events told in Zero Dawn, and returns to follow the vicissitudes of Aloy, this time busy reaching the Forbidden West to investigate a mysterious Red Plague. The mission of the Seeker belonging to the Nora tribe is full of dangers and pitfalls but she has a noble goal: to find a copy of GAIA, the artificial intelligence that allows you to repair the biosphere and thus save the planet. Along her journey Aloy crosses hostile regions and different biomes: from wastelands to ruined villages, from boundless deserts to lush valleys; a structure that allows Forbidden West to show off all of its muscles in graphic termsa feature that could make him ascend the gaming throne of 2022 games. From a technical point of view, in fact, Aloy’s latest adventure is a jewel of inestimable value, a demonstration of strength that reaches heights that are difficult to match by the competition; all accompanied by a flood of valuable content and a gameplay intense and deep. Five years ago Zero Dawn saw the game statuette of the year blown by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: is it time to make up for Guerrilla?

Stray



Stray definitely has the originality factor on his side Of the sextet vying for the top prize, Stray is undoubtedly the underdog. Or rather, the undercat. Yes, because the work of the small French studio BlueTwelve puts us at the controls cat stray with orange hair who somehow ended up in a ruined cyber city populated by robots. On his journey in search of a way to return to the feline colony to which he belongs, our protagonist forges a curious alliance with B-12, small drone equipped with a sophisticated artificial intelligence engaged in a mission to recover their memories. Thus begins a bizarre story that turns out to be a little gem, made even more precious by a truly unusual main character and on whose movements the development team worked with extreme skill. See also BANDAI NAMCO Game Music comes online with ELDEN RING and TALES of ARISE Admiring our virtual cat performing in attitudes incredibly similar to those of any real cat is amazing, an element that makes the needle tiporiginality completely in Stray’s favor in the fight for the game of the year title. None of the rivals, in fact, seems to be able to count on the “singularity” factor like the product published by Annapurna Interactive, and if the jury of The Game Awards will prove sensitive to this issue as it was last year with It Takes Two, we could really see some surprises.