The Snitch Strikes Again: The Known leakerauthor so far of anticipations that have always proved to be well founded, spoke of a mystery game which will probably be presented to the The Game Awards 2022, but he did it with one of his traditional puzzles. It is perhaps about Death Stranding 2?

“My memories, my experiences…gone. All I have left now is a single shot,” reads the cryptic post published on Twitter, which was followed by an equally mysterious photo appearance on Discord, portraying what would appear to be a Maginot Line bunker.

Numerous users are racking their brains to find meaning in those words and in that photo, but at the moment they are groping in the dark and making their way the most varied hypotheses but without a concrete basis.

It seems that the lyrics belong to a song by Eminembut it could be a mere coincidence, as well as the fact that the well-known rapper wrote a piece titled Venom: Someone saw us a link with the news about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arriving today.

In reality, the cryptic character of the post and the references to the fortified structures built between 1928 and 1940 could have something to do with a concept similar to that of the Dark television series, a narrative that develops over multiple timelines and which could be confirmed in a third teaser of Hideo Kojima: “When Am I”?

Are we flying with the imagination? It is probable, but new clues could appear in the next few hours and finally provide a key to understanding The Snitch’s latest leak. Unless the author decides to leave us on tenterhooks until December 8, assuming that all this actually has to do with The Game Awards 2022.