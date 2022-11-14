Just under a month to go The Game Awards 2022 and Geoff Keighley is already starting to pique the curiosity of the players, promising that during the event they will be present more than 50 games, in line with the latest editions. At the same time though the show will be shorteras a result we assume that the pace of trailers and announcements will be significantly higher.

The information comes from an interview granted by Keighley, who we remember is the creator and host of The Game Awards, at VideoGames.si. In response to the question of whether he fears that some of the games featured on the show will be leaked ahead of time, he replied:

“It’s always difficult because when you have more than 50 games involved in some way, something will come out. But yeah, we’ve done well with the show in the past and we usually manage to keep a few surprises.”

The Game Awards

Keighley also stated that the live broadcast of The Game Awards 2022 will be shorter than in previous editions, in response to frequent criticism from viewers, who obviously do not appreciate the numerous downtime and advertising breaks between a trailer / announcement / awarding of a prize and another. Despite this, he has promised that the world premiere number will remain the same.

“I don’t have precise numbers to give you (regarding the world premieres), but they are in line with past years,” said Keighley, who later added that also in this year’s edition we will see a mix of games already announced. And others completely unpublishedsome of which may have already been the protagonists of rumors and speculations in recent months.

“We have some games already announced that will feature brand new content and then we also have a lot of new games to unveil. There is already a lot of speculation on the net about what’s going to be and what’s not going to be. I’m sure some of these rumors are probably wrong and they will intensify in the coming weeks. “

The Game Awards 2022 will take place at 01:30 Italian on December 9, 2022. We at Multiplayer.it obviously are ready to stay up late, following the event live with you on our Twitch channel and reporting on our pages all the announcements and trailers shown during the show.