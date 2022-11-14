Only a few weeks away The Game Awards 2022 and today the nominations for games, teams, soundtracks and more are revealed. 108 different games have been nominated, among which, among the Japanese games, stand out ELDEN RING, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Gran Turismo 7 And Bayonetta 3.

Before leaving you to the list of nominees we remind you that the event will be held next Thursday 8 December at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and you can vote until. December 7 via the official site of the event.

GAME OF THE YEAR

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

ELDEN RING (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

ELDEN RING (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST NARRATIVE

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

ELDEN RING (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

BEST ART DIRECTION

ELDEN RING (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, ELDEN RING

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

ELDEN RING (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarok

GAMES FOR IMPACT

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)

Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)

Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

BEST GOING GAME

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

BEST INDIE

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

BEST INDIE DEBUT

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)

NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Vampire Survivors (poncle)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTED BY DISCORD

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

BEST MOBILE

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)

Diablo Immortal (Blizzard / NetEase)

Genshin Impact (HoYovese)

MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)

Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

BEST VR/AR

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)

BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)

Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

BEST ACTION

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

BEST ROLE PLAYING

ELDEN RING (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Live to Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)

Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

BEST FIGHTING

DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)

The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Sifu (Sloclap)

BEST FAMILY

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)

Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)

NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

MOST ANTICIPATED

FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Carl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)

The Cuphead Show! (MDHR Study/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)

Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)

The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)

BEST EPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valves)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

BEST EPORTS TEAM

Dark Zero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

BEST EXPORTS COACH

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

BEST EPORTS EVENT

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

Source: The Game Awards