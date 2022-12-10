THE The Game Awards 2022 they aired yesterday and many games were presented. Obviously some have been more appreciated than others or, better to say, have attracted more attention from enthusiasts. Which ones are they? Benji-Sales offers us one list of most viewed trailers on YouTube from The Game Awards:

Star Wars Jedi Survivor – 4.9 million Hades II – 2.4 million Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – 2.2 million Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League – 2.1 million Death Stranding 2 – 1.9 million Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty – 1.6 million Diablo IV – 1.5 million Tekken 8 – 1.4 million

As explained by Benji-Sales, views have been calculated taking into account all videos that were purely trailers (so no trailer reaction videos or analysis footage) that had 30,000 views or more. So this isn’t a perfect count, but it does give us an idea of ​​the order of magnitude of interest in various games.

Obviously these numbers are destined to change over the next few hours and days and some positions could reverse, but the most interesting part of this ranking is seeing which games are the most interesting to the public, rather than seeing the exact viewership numbers. For example, Star Wars Jedi Survivor attracted huge attention, with double figures compared to the runner-up, Hades II.

Furthermore, we can see that even a game from a long unused saga was able to attract great attention: let’s talk about Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon which was able to compete with Hades II, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and Death Stranding 2.

What do you think? What are the trailers you watched (or watched) after The Game Awards 2022?