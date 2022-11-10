There list of the finalists to the The Game Awards 2022 will be announced on Monday 14 November at 18.00, Italian time: this was revealed by Geoff Kighley, creator and presenter of the show that will be broadcast on 8 December.

As soon as there will be the list of nominationusers will be able to start voting for their favorite games and artists, thus contributing to their eventual victory on the stage of the event, which once again promises great things this year.

In fact, there is talk of the possible announcement of Death Stranding 2, given that Hideo Kojima, Elle Fanning and Geoff Keighly are organizing themselves for The Game Awards, but also of the release date of Diablo 4. There will also be surprises, as is now tradition .

The video published by Keighley takes up some particularly exciting moments of past editions, which saw the awarding of artists such as Hideo Kojima, Cory Barlog and Josef Fares, as well as the participation of personalities of the caliber of Phil Spencer and Reggie Fils-Aime.