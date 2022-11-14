Geoff Keighley will announce the i finalists of the The Game Awards 2022therefore, the games that users and the jury will be able to vote on between now and 8 December, when the awards ceremony will take place.

There list complete with nominationwhich we will discover during this special event, will sum up the most important releases of 2022 and obviously all eyes are on the titles that will be part of the list.

We also know that the show of The Game Awards 2022 will see the presence of over 50 games, although we are talking about a shorter duration than in the past. However, there will be no shortage of announcements and surprises, as per tradition.

We will update the news as soon as the finalists will be announced.