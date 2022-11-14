Announced the nominations for The Game Awards 2022, the most important US award for the video game industry, whose candidates are selected by a global jury of over 100 media and influencers. Sony Interactive Entertainment is the publisher with the most nominations, 20. Annapurna Interactive and Nintendo follow with 11 nominations each, followed by Bandai Namco with eight and Riot Games with six. The awards ceremony will be broadcast online on December 8th. Players can vote on official site of the event. Here is the list of the most important nominees:

Game of the Year:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Best story

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Best art direction

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Scorn (Ebb Software / Kepler Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Best soundtrack

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Olivier Deriviere, Composer)

Elden Ring (Tsukasa Saitoh, Composer)

God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary, Composer)

Metal: Hellsinger (Two Feathers, Composer)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Yasunori Mitsuda, Composer)

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West)

Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok)

Manon Gage (Immortality)

Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok)

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)

As Dusk Falls (Interior/Night / Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age / Fellow Traveller)

Endling: Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios / HandyGames)

Hindsight (Team Hindsight / Annapurna Interactive)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games / Finji)

Best online game

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Creative Business Unit III / Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Best indie

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

Neon White (Angel Matrix / Annapurna Interactive)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna Interactive)

Tunic (Tunic Team / Finji)

Best mobile game