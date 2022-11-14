sony is the publisher with more nominations to the The Game Awards 2022while Microsoft is almost at zero: the Redmond house is only minimally represented in the list just announced by Geoff Keighley.

As we have seen, among the finalists of The Game Awards 2022, PlayStation titles did very well, with God of War Ragnarok which prevailed with ten nominations including the one for the most prestigious category, Game of the Year.

In second place among the most represented publishers we find, surprisingly, Annapurna: its Stray was the surprise of this edition of the show, with six nominations including Game of the Year and Best Indie: an extraordinary result for BlueTwelve’s little adventure Study.

However, we were talking about Microsoft, unjustified absent: the only three nominations for The Game Awards 2022 are a bit like the litmus test of a complicated year for Xbox, which in 2022 practically did not touch the ball on the exclusive first party front, with Pentiment arrived out of time.

Nintendo (eleven nominations), Bandai Namco (six nominations) and even Riot Games (six nominations) took advantage of this, although in the end only a handful of games shared the most important categories.