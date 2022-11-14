The nominations related to the The Game Awards, an event to be held on December 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Obviously we will be live to tell you about it, especially for the announcements that will be made during the evening, but for the moment we have to satisfy us of the nominations of the games. A strong presence of titles such as God of War Ragnarok, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring And Horizon Forbidden West: we remind you that you can vote from today for the next few days by logging into the site thegameawards.com.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Ashly Burch (Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West)
- Charlotte McBurney (Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War Ragnarok)
- Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel in Immortality)
- Sunny Suljic (Atreus in God of War Ragnarok)
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citrizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- It was
- Stray
- Tunic
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
- After The Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- It was
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
- Elden Ring
- Live A Live
- Pokémon Legends Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- DNF Duel
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- Multiversus
- It was
- Kirby and the Lost Kingdom
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen. G, League of Legends)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
- Finn “Karrigan” Andersen (Faze Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
- Darkzero Esports (Apex Legends)
- Faze Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Gen. G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- Loud (Valorant)
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Matheus “BZKA” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)
- Erik “Doombros” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
- Robert “Robban” Dahlstrom (Faze Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Go “Score” Dong-Bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)
- Evo 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Seasion Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
