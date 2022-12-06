Reggie Fils-Aime will be one of the presenters of the The Game Awards 2022. The announcement was made directly from Geoff Keighley’s Twitter page of the show. It’s not the first time that the former president of Nintendo of America has presented an award during the show: more, it’s the ninth year in a row that he has been part of the show!

Reggie Fils-Aimé confirmed his presence at The Game Awards 2022 via Twitterreplying to the official profile of the show and stating that he is ready, also with the famous gif “My Body is ready”.

You can see it exchange of tweets below.

Reggie Fils-Aimé obviously won’t be the only one announcer high-level present within The Game Awards 2022. We will also be able to see on stage Daniel Craig, an actor famous above all for having played agent 007, but also the director Rian Johnson (Star Wars The Last Jedi), the actress Jessica Hemwick (Glass Onion), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian from The Mandalorian, Joel Miller from The Last of Us, TV Series), Bella Ramnsey (Ellie from The Last of Us, TV Series), Troy Baker (Joel from The Last of Us, the video game), Ashley Johnson (Ellie from The Last of Us, the video game) and the couple Ken & Roberta Williams, founders of Sierra On-Line who in 2014 received the Industry Icon Award at The Game Awards and now they are part of the show as hosts.

Tell us, who is your favorite presenter among those known so far?