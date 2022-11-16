To those who write gods GOTY of the The Game Awards 2022 the right is interested, that is, absolutely nothing (it is written about it because… come on, you know). It’s an industry prize for the industry, of people who shake damp hands and pat each other on the back, while eating caviar canapés, competing to see who has the longest palmares.

Rightly the event itself is compared to that of the awards Oscars, because it shares the same basic rhetoric of a celebratory pop moment in which love must win over hate, everyone must love each other and the verdicts must be considered divine word. Like the ten commandments, but with commercial breaks between one and the other: don’t kill, buy “Fucili allegri online 3”, don’t fornicate, buy “Barbapapà and talkative son 2”, don’t steal, buy “Game at random that makes you forget your useless life for a while with avatars to be decorated with useless paid skins 4” and so on. It is mentioned because it is easy to do and does not require a large processing capacity. A 0 and a 1 are enough. What does it mean that we would have named other games?

In the end everything is fine, really. It is to give him importance that he is wrong. Let’s do this: this year’s nominations are flawless. Indeed, you know what we tell you? Let’s hope that Stray wins, so we will sanction the domination of the kittens also on the world of video games. Maybe let’s not call it an indie game, because it has a medium-large publisher and the marketing campaign was mostly done by Sony, but what would change in the end if it won? Do you really think that the GOTY must win the best game of the year? And what is this best game of the year? Did the person who decided on the nominations try them all before choosing? Did you search through thousands of releases to figure out which titles were the most valid? No, he just fished through the mainstream industry’s greatest hits list and built on that. There are famous games that know practically all the voters and we orientate ourselves on those. So the cat is fine there, because in his way it was a much talked about title. And then he’s so cute that just hearing him meow makes your heart melt.

Of course, every now and then the TGAs could try to give a slightly more varied representation of the videogame medium, which, reading that list, seems that only third person action exists, i.e. that only third person action is capable of expressing playful qualities that deserve to compete for the game of the year award. But even this, in hindsight, is subtlety and giving importance to something that shouldn’t have it. However, evidently, we must talk about something to live before the singularity destroys us all. So let’s really hope that Stray wins, so this edition of the TGA will be talked about for the next twenty years and cat owners will start to find cleaning the litter boxes less unpleasant.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.