It’s causing a lot of discussion lad What did he do stormed the stage at The Game Awards 2022 in the moment of the awards of Elden Ring as Game of the Year, giving a confused speech with alleged anti-Semitic referencesbut some details are emerging in these hours that make up a more complex picture of the character in question, which seems quite different from what could emerge at first glance.

First it was Forbes who investigated the subject, which on Twitter would be called Matan Even, reporting how the account in question has a long history of “jokes” like this: in 2019 he stormed into BlizzCon during a World of Warcraft panel to demonstrate in support of Hong Kong’s protests against China and, in the same year, he also showed up during a Clippers game on TV Wearing a jersey in support of the same cause.

always to support of the Hong Kong protests allegedly spread various contents on TikTok. The issue does not seem to be associated with anti-Semitism, but it is not improbable that such a character could lean towards opposing theories, perhaps simply trying to sow chaos. However, Jason Schreier also intervened in these hours, who hurried to interview the character in question.

According to reports from the Bloomberg reporter, the boy’s name is Matan and he is 15 years old. Moreover, he does not appear to be in prison, as far as it is possible to guess, despite the express arrest announced by Geoff Keighley in an obvious reference to a historical gag by Maurizio Mosca.

According to what Schreier reported, it would be “almost certainly” a “Jewish prankster”, whom the journalist would have unmasked because he managed to understand a question he asked him in Jewishalthough he then pretended not to understand.

Original article:

During the last edition of the The Game Awards 2022 a boy took the stage at the time of awarding the prize for the game of the year, or GOTY if you prefer, and uttered some strange sentences bringing Bill Clinton into play. A closer analysis of the situation has revealed that it is a anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist and that what he said has very little innocent or sympathetic, as was thought for the reference to the former US president.

More precisely, he uttered a phrase similar to neo-Nazi far-right conspiracy circles, stating that “Bill Clinton is a reformed Orthodox rabbi.” The conspiracy he refers to is that according to which the leaders of the various nations are actually Jews who control the world (there are several variations, actually, but let’s be content to quote one delusion at a time).

Therefore, those who defended him, also showing sympathy for his gesture, either did not understand where the latter was born from, or share his same ideas. Hard to say which is the worst case scenario.

The fact is that the “stunt” with a strongly political flavor has attracted various sympathy in the videogame circles, even among members of the press, who have even gone as far as to blame Geoff Keighley for announcing the man’s arrest on Twitter.