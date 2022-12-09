It’s not an awards event without something weird: even i The Game Awards now we can tell you something similar. During this year’s Game of the Year awards, a boy joined the queue of people going up to the stage, led by Hidetaki Miyazakifor the Elden Ring awards, and waited in the background until the end to say something.

I want to take everybody and say I think I want to nominate my reformed Orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton.

The phrase literally means “I want to get everyone’s attention and say that I think I want to name my Reform Orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton.”, a phrase that might actually appear to have a meaning, but which appears to be a simple joke. Of course the mic was taken down quickly, e.g Geoff Keighley took the floor to close the evening.

According to what was said by Geoff Keighly then on Twitter, the boy would have been arrested.