The night of the Game Awards brought Elden Ring back into the limelight: Hidetaka Miyazaki’s game was elected as the best of the year during the US night dedicated to the video game Oscars, and the game designer himself took the stage to collect the prize. Elden Ring has brought home a total of four statuettes, beaten only by the six of God of War Ragnarok, sequel to the adventures of Kratos signed by Santa Monica Studio. Announcements and guests took turns during the evening, but above all a large number of awards were presented. Here is the complete list.

Game of the Year: Elden Ring

Best Game Direction: Elden Ring

Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok

Best Art Direction: Elden Ring

Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok

Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok

Best Performance: Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls

Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok

Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality: Moss Book II

Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3

Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarok

Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring

Best Fighting: Multiversus

Best Family: Kirby and the Lost Land

Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy 14

Best Independent Game: Stray

Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV:

Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7

Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3

Best Indie Debut: Stray

Best Adaptation: Arcane League of Legends

Players Voice: Genshin Impact

Content Creator of the Year: Nibellion

Best Esports Game: Valorant

Best Esports Athlete: Jacob Yay Whiteaker

Best Esports Team: Loud

Best Esports Coach: Matheus bzkA Tarasconi

Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2022