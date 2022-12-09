The night of the Game Awards brought Elden Ring back into the limelight: Hidetaka Miyazaki’s game was elected as the best of the year during the US night dedicated to the video game Oscars, and the game designer himself took the stage to collect the prize. Elden Ring has brought home a total of four statuettes, beaten only by the six of God of War Ragnarok, sequel to the adventures of Kratos signed by Santa Monica Studio. Announcements and guests took turns during the evening, but above all a large number of awards were presented. Here is the complete list.
- Game of the Year: Elden Ring
- Best Game Direction: Elden Ring
- Best Narrative: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Art Direction: Elden Ring
- Best Score and Music: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Audio Design: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Performance: Christopher Judge – God of War Ragnarok
- Games for Impact: As Dusk Falls
- Innovation in Accessibility: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality: Moss Book II
- Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3
- Best Action/Adventure: God of War Ragnarok
- Best Role Playing Game: Elden Ring
- Best Fighting: Multiversus
- Best Family: Kirby and the Lost Land
- Best Simulation/Strategy: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy 14
- Best Independent Game: Stray
- Best Mobile Game: Marvel Snap
- Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV:
- Best Sports/Racing: Gran Turismo 7
- Best Multiplayer: Splatoon 3
- Best Indie Debut: Stray
- Best Adaptation: Arcane League of Legends
- Players Voice: Genshin Impact
- Content Creator of the Year: Nibellion
- Best Esports Game: Valorant
- Best Esports Athlete: Jacob Yay Whiteaker
- Best Esports Team: Loud
- Best Esports Coach: Matheus bzkA Tarasconi
- Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2022
