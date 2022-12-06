Geoff Keighley revealed that i The Game Awards 2022 they’ll be shorter than last year’s show, but how much shorter? Initially the conductor did not reveal the figure, but in a new clip saved from a direct Twitch he gave more precise indications. According to what has been revealed, the TGA 22 will last about two and a half hourscompared to three hours and fifteen minutes last year.

This duration is based on general rehearsal, so it may not be accurate up to the minute, but it still gives us a general idea of ​​what we can expect. The two and a half hours could be exceeded if the winners’ speeches last longer than expected.

Obviously the length of the show is just one of the issues for us European viewers. The event will start at two in the morning for us Italians and the duration of two and a half hours means that you will have to stay awake until at least 4.30 in the morning to follow the event live. We at Multiplayer.it won’t miss it, but we know that for many these are times that are impossible to manage.

The statuette of The Game Awards 2022

The event of The Game Awards 2022 will offer fewer “big” games, but titles highly anticipated by players should not be missing. Furthermore, according to Keighley, the show will include little CG and a lot of gameplay, which obviously pleases gamers.

It was also confirmed today that Reggie Fils-Aimé will be one of the hosts on the show, along with many other notable names.