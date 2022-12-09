THE The Game Awards have become an unmissable event for all video game lovers. From being “only” the Oscars of video games, the TGAs have become a very popular event for video game producers, who use the attraction of the show to tell the latest news from the games of the moment. So let’s summarize what happened during the evening with all ads, games, trailers and the news that emerged at The Game Awards 2022.

Also this year this trend is not denied, given that it starts immediately with a bang and with the first World Premiere, a juicy cross-over between some of the brands most loved by two-dimensional players: Dead Cell meets Castlevania in Dead Cell return to Castlevania, due out in 2023.

The first prize is awarded to Marvel Snap, the best mobile game of 2022. Have you read our review? It is a fun game that mixes trading cards with Marvel’s super heroes.

Other interesting news is that Vampire Survivor also arrives on mobile and will bring with it its infernal bullet hell rhythm.

Valiant Hearts Coming Home is the return of Ubisoft’s touching series, this time on PC.

PlayStation Studios logo bursts into live stream: Returnal comes to PC early next year. It is an interesting third person shooter from Housemarque, those of Resogun.

After some publicity it’s time to award the best fighting game: Multiversus. A game that few expected, but which has convinced most with the combination of hyper-popular characters and surprising playability.

New World Premiere is Hellboy, Web of Wyrd.

As best esport game he won Valorant, while as best athlete Yay. The best team is Loud, while the best coach is Bzka. Finally, the best export event is the World of League of Legends.

After a look at Horizon Call of the Mountain, the chapter designed for PS VR2, we moved on to Post Trauma, a fascinating experience coming to PC and consoles. Decided change of atmosphere, now more colorful and welcoming. Viewviders is coming to PS5.

Pair of trailers for Atomic Heart and Scars Above, with the latter announcing the release date, set for February 28th. It is a third-person sci-fi adventure.

Another decided change of atmosphere with Relic Hunter Legends, a cooperative multiplayer twin stick shooter that looks very colorful and fun. How colorful and fun is the new project related to Among Us. Innersloth has turned its success into an asymmetric multiplayer, where the intruder now has to hunt down other players. It’s about the mode Hide & Seekcops and robbers, highly anticipated by the gaming community.

Another fascinating project is After Us by Piccolo Studio, a Spanish developer. We already know a lot of information about the game, get it!

The next is a two-dimensional hardboiled adventure, with very strong scenes and a cinematic cut. Replaced will arrive in 2023 and promises Blade Runner-like atmospheres and ultra-violence.

The time has come to reward the best family game: among the many Nintendo games present, Kirby and the Lost Land won. Definitely deserved award.

We move on to another World Premiere, this time by Capcom: a trailer shows us the single player mode of Street Fighter 6, as well as various characters, including an Italian one, Marisa, a rather beefy woman and the release date.

After all these announcements, it seems absurd, but the premiere closes and The Game Awards 2022 officially begin. Geoff Keighley takes the stage and some guests can be seen in the seats, such as Miyazaki, the creator of Elden Ring, Doug Bowser and Phil Spencer .

As if all this were not enough, even Al Pacino takes the stage. And an actor of this fame, he could only award the best performance of the year.

Death Stranding 2, an image from the presentation trailer

Among the many great actors in the competition this year, Christopher Judge won, the actor who played Kratos who ventured into a very long monologue of thanks.

Supergiant Games brings us back to reality with their new game. As always the style is incredible, as is the character design. This is the sequel to Hades, a game that truly marked an era. Hades II is the name of the project, shown with the first presentation trailer.

Soon after comes a game that promises a lot, since it is the new game from Ken Levine, the creator of Bioshock. Judas is an experience that does not differ from what has been seen in the past, but also for this reason it is an already highly anticipated video game.

The time also comes Bayonetta, with Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a particular spin-off set in the world of the witch. it’s a completely different experience than you might expect, with pastel colors, a more strategic game system and a completely different pace. It comes out March 17 on Switch.

Following is the turn of Destiny 2: The Eclipse, a trailer from The Game Awards 2022 of the new expansion, from which the show continued with many other news.

Among the major ones there was certainly the presentation of Death Stranding 2, the new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI which also announced the release date, the presentation of the definitive version of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the release date of Diablo 4 At the end, the announcement of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and the trailer of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the new expansion of the game, are also noteworthy. So let’s recap all the news that emerged during the night:

In addition, you can find a summary of the awards of The Game Awards 2022 with all the winners of all categories of Geoff Keighley’s event at the following link.