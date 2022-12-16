L’2022 edition of the The Game Awards has recorded over 103 million views totals in livestram, breaking the records of past years. This data comes from the host and organizer of the event, Geoff Keighley, who on Twitter revealed the other impressive numbers recorded by the latest edition.

We are therefore talking about 18 million live views more than the previous edition, according to the list shared by Keighley:

In addition to the overall live viewership record, on Twitter TGA 2022 totaled over 11.5 million livestream video views, with social discussion volume growing 28% year-over-year, unique users up 33% and hashtag usage up 31% #TheGameAwards. The show ranked #1 on Twitter trends worldwide. And who knows if in part, the case of the “Bill Clinton Kid”, which went viral on social media, has not helped to further push the numbers of this year’s edition.

Furthermore Keighley states that the Steam Deck giveaway in collaboration with Valve was a success. On Steam, over 9.5 million unique customers watched The Game Awards 2022, with a peak of 850,000 concurrent viewers.

Speaking of interesting statistics and numbers about The Game Awards, here are the trailers of the games shown during the 2022 most viewed edition on YouTube.