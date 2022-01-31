As Izvestia was told by the virologist of the Center. N.F. Gamalei Anatoly Altshtein, the high risk of infection of children with the “Omicron” strain is associated with its better ability to “cling” to cell receptors than previous variants could do.

“Children are more resistant to coronavirus than adults. But since Omicron is the most contagious, it breaks through this defense in children as well. Most likely, the greater infectiousness of the omicron strain for children compared to the “delta” is due to the fact that they have fewer receptors on the surface of cells in the respiratory tract. These receptors are not enough for delta infection. Omicron is more contagious, and with fewer of these receptors, it causes an infection,” Anatoly Altshtein said.

Also, its ability to suppress the body’s production of interferon, the most important component of the immune response in children, makes its contribution to increasing the infectiousness for children of a new strain.

“Reducing the concentration of interferon during infection with “omicron” can make a difference. But first of all, its contagiousness is determined by the fact that it binds better to receptors,” Anatoly Altshtein believes.

