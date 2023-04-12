Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, yesterday, completed 63 days of giving and support on Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, the day of fulfillment and allegiance to lofty principles and noble values. The number of flights to Turkey and Syria reached 243 cargo aircraft, with a total weight of 10,030 tons of aid.

The UAE continues its efforts to support those affected during the recovery and rehabilitation phase, by providing foodstuffs, medical supplies and medicines on an ongoing basis, identifying the needs of the health sector and providing the necessary medicines. The UAE’s humanitarian donation came at an important and sensitive time to save the lives of many of those affected and afflicted families, as a result of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.