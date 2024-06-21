Gaza (Union)

The United Arab Emirates continued its efforts to provide aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation ordered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the Palestinian brothers.

As part of the UAE’s goals to support education, Operation “Gallant Knight 3” provided support and basic supplies to workers in tent classrooms, to ensure the continuation of providing education to students after the demolition of schools and the cessation of the educational process more than 8 months ago, as the operation seeks to provide services and assistance that would support Students and ensuring they receive education.

The volunteers of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” also continued to distribute drinking water to displaced families in different areas of the city of Khan Yunis, to alleviate their suffering in light of the water scarcity as a result of the destruction of infrastructure as a result of the tragic conditions in the Strip.

Operation “Gallant Knight 3” aims to provide support and assistance to the largest possible number of affected families, through the distribution of basic and necessary materials such as water, food, and health supplies, which reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting humanitarian issues and providing aid to those in need in the various governorates of the Gaza Strip.