In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3”, by operating an air bridge of 149 aircraft for the 84th day, in addition to A cargo ship and 347 trucks transported aid by land via Egypt to Gaza, in order to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Strip, who face exceptionally critical conditions, especially women and children, as the Emirati bridge continues to transport medical supplies and urgent food and relief aid to our Palestinian brothers.

His Highness the President of the State had ordered the joint operations at the Ministry of Defense to begin the humanitarian operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

His Highness also ordered the Joint Operations Command in the Ministry of Defence, in comprehensive cooperation and coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the rest of the humanitarian and charitable institutions in the country, to provide humanitarian support to the people. Palestinian.