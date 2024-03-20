In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3”, by operating an airlift of 188 aircraft for the 135th day, in addition to Two cargo ships, a floating hospital, and 615 trucks transported aid by land via Egypt to Gaza, in order to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Strip, who face exceptionally critical conditions, especially women and children, as the Emirati bridge continues to transport medical supplies and urgent food and relief aid to our Palestinian brothers.