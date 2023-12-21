Operation “Gallant Knight 3” announced the departure of 7 medical volunteers to the Gaza Strip to join the Emirati field hospital, bringing the number to 35 volunteers, including 9 women. These doctors specialize in pediatric medicine and surgery, general surgery, and intensive care..

Since its establishment until now, the Emirati Field Hospital has performed more than 100 major and minor surgical operations, and over the past two weeks it dealt with more than 443 cases that required medical intervention by the hospital team to deal with them and provide the necessary treatment and care, starting from first aid through performing the necessary life-saving surgeries and providing The necessary treatments, medications, and comprehensive care and care for these cases, as well as consultations and other therapeutic medical services.

The hospital includes surgical operating rooms qualified to perform various surgeries in the specialties of general surgery, pediatric surgery, orthopedics, and intensive care for adults and children, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, and pediatrics, as well as supporting medical services such as CT scan and X-ray services. The pharmacy and laboratory are equipped with the latest equipment necessary to conduct analyzes and examinations of various types, thus enhancing its ability to provide integrated treatment to its patients and beneficiaries in accordance with the best international standards and protocols.

practical “#TheGallant_Knight3“Announces the departure of 7 medical volunteers to #Gaza strip To join the Emirati Field Hospital, bringing the number of volunteers to 35, including 9 women.#WAM pic.twitter.com/c3CZcKnab8