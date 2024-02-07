“Operation Gallant Knight 3” announced the entry of 10 ambulances equipped with all equipment into the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian Rafah crossing, as part of the state's efforts to support the requirements of the health sector in Gaza.

This rapid initiative comes as a result of the urgent need for ambulances after most of the vehicles operating in the Strip to transport wounded and injured residents of Gaza were damaged.

These cars will serve the Emirati field hospital and other health facilities to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and support the health system in the Gaza Strip, which faces exceptional, critical circumstances.

The aid provided by the United Arab Emirates through Operation “Gallant Knight 3” amounted to more than 10,575 tons, and 435 land trucks and ship loads were sent, and 154 cargo planes. The number of cases received by the field hospital in the area inside Gaza reached 3,902 cases. The UAE also established 6 water desalination plants with a production capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day, directly benefiting the residents of Gaza.