The humanity of the Emirates is an inexhaustible resource and a rich legacy that is inherited from generation to generation. Since the laying of the first building blocks of the union, the state has insisted on possessing a unique model of good and human giving, which today has become an instrument of distinction and an international mark in its journey full of achievements.

The UAE has always proved that humanity is practice, not words, and there are many situations full of suffering, which quickly turn into joy and overwhelming happiness, seeing its fruits ripen with goodness for the needy and needy in various parts of the world.

And with the launch of Operation “The Gallant Knight / 2” under the directives of the wise leadership to alleviate the suffering of friends and brothers in Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the two countries recently, the people of the Emirates are writing a new epic in their humanitarian journey, which the Emirates News Agency reviews in the following scenes while accompanying the “WAM” correspondent The search and rescue team participating in the operation in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey.

Facing challenges..

The search and rescue team performs its daily tasks under the weight of very cold weather and a temperature of more than 10 degrees below zero at many times of the day, and despite this, every member of the team is keen to carry out his work tasks to the fullest and with extreme precision, even if it requires being present at the recovery site for a period of time. Exceeding 5 continuous hours, as happened during the removal of a Syrian family alive from the bottom of their house in Kahramanmaraş.

There is no truer scene than that that reflects her unique humanity, the emirates of goodness and giving, when a member of the Emirati rescue team embraced the Syrian girl in his arms, while an overwhelming happiness was drawn on his face that dispelled any suffering he found and dressed him in a dress of warmth despite the cold weather in Turkey. Today, this child has returned to the arms of her family safely to start a new life After writing down the word Emirates in its first lines.

Emirati women..

When you proudly look at every member of the Emirates Search and Rescue team, do not be surprised when you find the daughter of the Emirates present along with her brothers. They accomplish their mission in the fullest way, so that the features of the Syrian child and his little sister appear after the hands of the Emirates removed the traces of the rubble from them. Today, the Lord Almighty gave them a new life and mocked them “Sons of Zayed Al Khair” to save them from under the rubble.

What a happy moment for her when the search and rescue team members started their mission with the boy and girl from the Syrian family, and they provided them with the necessary medical support in overwhelming happiness and optimism for a better tomorrow awaiting them.

Psychological aid ..

The search and rescue sites are full of many painful and joyful situations, with the presence of numbers of families of the victims whose homes fell due to the earthquake, and they hope that their family members will emerge alive from under the rubble.

In the midst of tears, groaning and supplication, the Emirati search and rescue team deals with the people in the highest form of humanity. There are always messages of reassurance and confirmation of keenness to carry out the search and rescue operation in the fullest way, no matter the challenges. into the bosom of the family.

continuous march..

Day after day, the UAE proves that its humanity is always present, responding to the call of duty in all parts of the world. or debt