The total number of beneficiaries of humanitarian, medical and treatment aid has reached about 1,100 Syrian families, with a total of 6,000 people, including 300 Syrian beneficiaries of urgent medical cases, according to what was stated by the delegation of the Emirates Red Crescent in Syria working within Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”; It was launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense.

This humanitarian initiative, led by the Emirates Red Crescent in cooperation with the Lattakia Health Directorate, came within the framework of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the affected families after the earthquake of February 6, and to stand by the Syrian brothers in their current circumstances, especially with the displacement of many of them to the countryside of Latakia and the surrounding areas. with it.

The medical specialties, which were supervised by the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, included those suffering from cancer and providing chemotherapy for patients, in addition to emergency and critical specialties such as fractures, heart operations, eyes, hearing, and complete joint replacement operations, in addition to the distribution of a number of wheelchairs.

The delegation of the Emirates Red Crescent stated that a complete medical file had been prepared for the patients who were unable and affected by the February 6 earthquake, and procedures for receiving treatment and performing immediate surgeries had begun, and 10 urgent cases were sent to the UAE to receive treatment there. For those who are covered by health care and are located in the areas of Bsaisin junction in Ain Al-Burda, the village of Al-Qalaia, the countryside of Jableh, Al-Qardaha, and a number of areas in the Syrian governorate of Lattakia.

“Operation Gallant Knight 2” was one of the most important forms of the UAE’s support under the directives of the wise leadership of the Syrian people, during which 181 aircraft and 3 ships loaded with basic foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies were flown, as part of its efforts to enhance the recovery phase for the benefit of the brotherly Syrian people.

