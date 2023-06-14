As part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, which is being implemented by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Directorate of Health in the Syrian Governorate of Lattakia, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority launched the “Safety of Your Heart” initiative, with the aim of conducting catheterizations and heart surgeries for people from the most needy Syrian families.

The humanitarian initiative comes in cooperation with the “Al-Basil” Center for Heart Diseases and Surgery in Lattakia Governorate, with the participation of a specialized local medical team, and within the framework of the Emirates’ continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the affected families after the earthquake of February 6, and to stand by the Syrian brothers in their current circumstances.

The head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, Muhammad Khamis Al-Kaabi, said that the Crescent team, which is part of Operation Al-Fares Al-Qalham 2, while providing relief aid in a number of Syrian cities; Monitoring many cases of heart disease, indicating that the initiative aims to provide medical support and perform operations, in addition to educating the community on the importance of preventing the causes of heart disease.

The Director of Lattakia Health Directorate, Dr. Hawazen Adnan Makhlouf, referred to the continuous cooperation between the Health Authority and the Emirates Red Crescent team within the “Gentle Knight 2” launched by the United Arab Emirates with the occurrence of the earthquake disaster, expressing his gratitude for the humanitarian initiatives presented by the UAE, the country of goodness, which did not stop starting from Bridge medical and drug assistance to health initiatives, including the “Your Doctor at Home” initiative, in addition to performing urgent surgeries.

It is worth noting that Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” is one of the most important forms of the UAE’s support under the directives of the wise leadership of the Syrian people, during which 185 aircraft and three ships loaded with basic foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies were flown, as part of its efforts to enhance the recovery phase for the benefit of the Syrian people.