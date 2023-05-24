The Galileo Galilei scientific high school in Catania with a project aimed at combating the onset of mold on citrus fruits using yeasts isolated from grape must is the winner of the 2023 Challenge of ‘Mad for Science’, the national competition promoted by the Diasorin Foundation. The name of the winner was announced by the president of the DiaSorin Foundation, Francesca Pasinelli. The winning school will receive the implementation of the school laboratory for a value of 50,000 euros and the supply of related consumables for 5,000 euros per year for the next 5 years. The final challenge, on the stage of the Ogr in Turin, was attended by 8 finalist institutes from Abruzzo, Lombardy, Piedmont, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily. The competition is aimed at scientific high schools, classical high schools with a biomedical curvature path and technical institutes.

‘Mad for Science’, promoted from the 2016/2017 school year, in 7 years, 5 of which at a national level, involved 545 schools, started collaborations with over 300 institutions and schools, completely renovated 10 biolaboratories, 15 winning projects and provided funding for 830 thousand euros, which rise to over one million with this year’s edition.

Second winner was the Technical Institute – Agriculture, Agri-food and Agro-industry – Duca degli Abruzzo of Elmas, in the province of Cagliari with a project aimed at identifying microbial communities capable of degrading soil pollutants. In third place the Technological Institute – Chemistry, Materials and Biotechnology – L. Da Vinci – E. Majorana of Mola di Bari which a project for the development of a biosensors to monitor the algae bloom and the consequent production of toxins in the water coastal.