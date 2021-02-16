The Galaxy A51 5G was the unexpected star of last year, with a number of sales close to the line of top-of-the-range Galaxy S smartphones. the new Galaxy A52 5G, again betting on an enormous appeal and value for money, yes, perhaps sinning with the very concept of repetition.

And it is that the latest leaks have already left us with the complete image of the specifications and design of these new terminals, which unfortunately, will be limited to incremental updates versus its predecessor, with absolutely no surprises or innovation.

Both phones will come equipped with displays 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED and FHD + resolution (2400 × 1080 pixels) with refresh rates up to 90Hz, and some bezels that, although reduced, are still visible. Although we will meet again a 32 MP perforated front camera, thus avoiding the use of a notch to maximize useful space.

Despite having a four-chamber main configurationIt is surprising that Samsung has chosen to avoid the recently recurring square design, opting for a distribution of the three main sensors in a single column. So we can find a 64MP main lens, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor.

As for its interior, we will find two memory options to choose from between 6 and 8 GB of RAM, accompanied by two storage options between 128 and 256 GB. Thus, the Galaxy A52 will arrive under two versions of connectivity, with support for 4G LTE and 5G networks. In fact, the main differentiating factor of these two models will be mainly their processor, with a 4G model that will run on a Snapdragon 720G; and a variant adapted for 5G equipped with a Snapdragon 750G.

Another common point for both versions will be their batteries, with 4,500 mAh and the compatibility of a fast wired charge of up to 25 W, and the still notable absence of a wireless charging system. Finally, the addition of a classification of dust and water resistance IP67, quite rare within the Galaxy A line. Although we will continue to find a slot for microSD cards and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Availability and price

Although at the moment no launch date has been specified, the availability of the Samsung Galaxy A52 already seems more than safe for our country. In fact, since WinFuture they already advance final prices from 349 euros of the basic model, up to around 429 euros for its 5G version.